News/BPI
October 13, 2017

Brake Parts Caliper Facility Exceeds Expectations

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Within two years of its opening, the Brake Parts Inc. (BPI) Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, caliper manufacturing facility has already exceeded production expectations.

“By utilizing a more productive and efficient manufacturing process combined with an automated and innovative facility featuring state-of-the-art equipment, BPI has the ability to produce friction-ready calipers to meet our growing customer demand,” said H.T. Chang, vice president of product development, engineering, R&D and quality, Brake Parts Inc.

The facility is strategically laid out to maximize efficiency with over 160,000 sq. ft. of production capabilities and more than 280 employees. The facility has well-defined quality management system successfully completed the ISO9001:2015 certification process.

