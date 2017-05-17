BPI Offers New Raybestos Brake Calipers

Brake Parts Inc.’s Raybestos brand has introduced a new line of brake calipers – the Opti-Cal calipers.

The Opti-Cal caliper line features all new components and requires no core return, combining optimum performance with timesaving, trouble-free installation, BPI said.

“We’ve optimized our renowned engineering expertise to research, develop and extensively test our Opti-Cal line and we are excited to introduce these game-changing calipers to the auto care industry,” said Kristin Grons, marketing manager at BPI. “Unlike traditional calipers, Opti-Cal requires no core return, so repair shops will never have to deal with a jumble of old cores taking up valuable shelf space. Premium quality Opti-Cal new brake calipers meet or exceed OE design and performance and solve core issues throughout the channel.”

Raybestos Opti-Cal calipers are manufactured with a new caliper body, brackets, and components, including pistons, lubricated guide pins, and pad mounting hardware. Aluminum or zinc plated castings provide corrosion prevention, and the zinc finish provides all-weather protection, BPI said. All Opti-Cal calipers undergo significant levels of testing to ensure adherence to global industry standards such as SAE J1603, JASO C448, QC/T 592-2013, and ASTM B117.

For more information, visit www.raybestos.com.