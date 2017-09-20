BPI Invests in China Plant

Brake Parts Inc. (BPI) has invested in new manufacturing and testing equipment for its BPI-Laixi plant in Laixi, China, in order to expand brake testing capabilities and increase production capacity.

“At BPI, we are continually evaluating and upgrading our manufacturing facilities in order to fulfill the growing demand for quality brake components, including friction, rotors and calipers,” said H.T. Chang, vice president of product development, engineering, R&D and quality. “By making the commitment to continuously invest in our facilities, we are able to seamlessly integrate the development, testing, validation and manufacturing of new numbers and innovative products into our comprehensive brake parts offering.”

In order to meet growing customer demand, BPI has added the latest generation of positive molding equipment to the IATF (ISO) 16949:2016 certified plant. This addition will allow BPI-Laixi to increase its production capacity by 1 million sets of brake pads annually.

BPI-Laixi is one of four BPI-owned friction plants strategically located around the globe. The plant currently manufactures nearly 6 million sets of brake pads annually, the company said.