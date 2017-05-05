In the News/Brake Parts Inc.
May 5, 2017

BPI Expands Sales Team

Brake Parts Inc. (BPI) has expanded its sales organization. Rob Miles has joined the company as new national sales manager – commercial vehicles. The company has also added five new business development managers.

The five business development managers are located throughout the U.S. to better serve the growing Raybestos customer base. They are Bill Bates, central California; Edwin Borrero, Texas; Trevor Lilovich, Pennsylvania; Nicole Rotell, Midwest; and Jerry Thomas, North Carolina.

“As we continue to grow the Raybestos brand, we are pleased to add new members to our sales team,” said Brian Kirts, vice president of sales for BPI. “Rob will lead the company’s sales efforts in the medium duty and fleet aftermarket, while our new business development managers are well positioned to increase the focus required in their surrounding territories in order to adapt to the changing needs of our customers.”

 