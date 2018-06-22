Robert Bosch LLC is sponsoring an online training on Diesel Exhaust Aftertreatment, hosted by Michael Oliveros, president of Williams Diesel Service in Ocala, Florida.

The live training will take place June 27 from 2-3 p.m. The cost of the online training is $100.

The first diesel exhaust gas after-treatment components were introduced over 10 years ago and are required on all common rail diesel vehicles today. The training will provide an in-depth presentation on diesel after-treatment system designs, system history, federal emission standards, plus theory and operation, according to training website AVI. The program will provide a detailed analysis of individual system components, including what causes them to fail and how to diagnose and service them correctly.

Other topics covered include:

Diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC)

Diesel particulate filter (DPF)

Selective catalyst reduction (SCR)

System troubleshooting and diagnosis tips

Component servicing and cost saving preventive maintenance

Future systems discussion

You can learn more and register here.