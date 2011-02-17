Bosch Releases Fully Automated A/C Refrigerant Handling Systems

Bosch said its new ACS 620 and ACS 625 digital A-C refrigerant handling systems are fully automated, accurate and user friendly, as well as fully compliant with the J2788 standard.



Featuring a swivel control turret housing with an LCD display and easy-to-read gauges, the new R134a refrigerant recovery/recycle/recharge systems are equipped with a large 6 CFM vacuum pump, an easy-access refrigerant filter for quick maintenance and patented manifold assembly that increases machine uptime, according to the company.

Both models are compatible with TechAlert, a wireless technician paging system designed to increase shop productivity by providing operating status updates to the technician while he or she is working on another vehicle elsewhere in the shop. When equipped with this option, TechAlert sends a wireless signal to a synced remote receiver that the technician carries. The operation status is provided via a series of visual, audible and vibrating alerts to the technician.

In addition, both the ACS 620 and ACS 625 units offer:

• Revolving turret allows 180 degree visibility of gauges

• Foam filled tires do not go flat and aid in scale accuracy

• In-line filters offer a first line of defense against contaminants

• Fully automated service process

• USB port accommodates optional database, allows software upgrades

• Optional integrated printer (standard on ACS 625) to provide customers with a printout of the service

• Optional integrated refrigerant identifier protects shop employees and the equipment from possible contaminated R134a

• Optional vehicle refrigerant and oil capacity database to help reduce comebacks

• Hose evacuation

• Password protection and the ability to assign technician operator numbers

• Vehicle VIN entry

• Rigid steel base, aircraft quality wiring

• A 2-year warranty

The ACS 625 offers additional features, including: three temperature probes standard; dual vacuum process; integrated micron vacuum sensor for precision vacuum level measurement; high-voltage (hybrid) compatibility; standard integrated printer provides customer printout of service; high pressure leak detection function; and a vacuum pump oil life test feature.