News/Robert Bosch LLC
January 24, 2018

Bosch Once Again Named Most Admired Motor Vehicle Parts Company

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Hercules Expands Ironman I-Series for Medium Trucks

Bosch Once Again Named Most Admired Motor Vehicle Parts Company

Continental and Red Bull Global Rallycross Announce Multi-Year Partnership

Dan Patrick to Star in New Continental College Basketball Ads

Michelin's Clark Elected to USTA Board

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Sales Top 1 Million in 2017

Bridgestone Store Managers Recognized For Helping Boys & Girls Club

Bruce Halle, Discount Tire Founder, Dies

New T-Pod Vehicle to Debut in Detroit

Zenises Now Accepting Bitcoin for all Transactions

For the Fourth Year in a Row, Bosch is Fortune’s Most Admired Auto Parts Company.

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bosch Group has been named Fortune‘s most admired auto parts company worldwide. Overall, the company was ranked 79th, up from 86th in 2017.

“It’s an honor to be consistently recognized by Fortune as a leader among the world’s most admired companies,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Robert Bosch LLC. “Our team remains dedicated to providing innovative products and services to drive the automotive industry forward and to stay globally competitive.”

The company, founded in 1886 by Robert Bosch and based in Stuttgart, Germany, nearly swept every category for its industry, ranking tops in Fortune‘s “Innovation,” “People Management,” “Use of Corporate Assets,” “Social Responsibility,” “Quality of Management,” “Quality of Products/Services” and “Global Competitiveness” categories. Only in “Financial Soundness” and “Long-term Investment Value” were the company ranked second.

Show Full Article