Bosch Once Again Named Most Admired Motor Vehicle Parts Company

For the fourth consecutive year, the Bosch Group has been named Fortune‘s most admired auto parts company worldwide. Overall, the company was ranked 79th, up from 86th in 2017.

“It’s an honor to be consistently recognized by Fortune as a leader among the world’s most admired companies,” said Mike Mansuetti, president of Robert Bosch LLC. “Our team remains dedicated to providing innovative products and services to drive the automotive industry forward and to stay globally competitive.”

The company, founded in 1886 by Robert Bosch and based in Stuttgart, Germany, nearly swept every category for its industry, ranking tops in Fortune‘s “Innovation,” “People Management,” “Use of Corporate Assets,” “Social Responsibility,” “Quality of Management,” “Quality of Products/Services” and “Global Competitiveness” categories. Only in “Financial Soundness” and “Long-term Investment Value” were the company ranked second.