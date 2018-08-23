Bosch Expands Braking, Rotating Machine And Wiper Blade Product Lines

Bosch has added new parts coverage for vehicles from Lexus, Cadillac, Chrysler, Honda, Ford and more in the months of July and August. The new SKUs cover more than 7 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada needing replacement brakes, starters, alternators and wiper blades.

Bosch Brake Pads

Fifty-one new SKUs have been added to the Bosch QuietCast Brake Pad and Bosch Blue Brake Pad product lines. The new part numbers extend coverage to more than 1.4 million late-model domestic, European and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada including the 2016-’17 Lexus RX350, 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, 2016 Hyundai Veloster, 2016-’17 Chevrolet Malibu and the 2017 Honda CR-V. The new part numbers include synthetic lubricant with all applications and a hardware kit on select applications.

Thirty-two new SKUs have been added to the Bosch Blue Disc Brake Pad product line, featuring OE-style multi-layer shims that provide superior noise dampening, according to Bosch. The pads are designed to deliver quality and performance and are ideal for the shop owner who is looking to provide customers with the best value, Bosch says.

Bosch Alternators and Starters (Rotating Machines)

Ten new part numbers have been added to the Bosch Rotating Machines product line, including seven SKUs for remanufactured alternators and three SKUs for remanufactured starters. The new SKUs extend coverage to more than 1.8 million late-model domestic, European and Asian vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. These vehicles include the 2015-’16 Ford Mustang 3.7L V6, 2014-’17 Ford Transit Connect 2.5L L4, 2007-’08 Mercedes-Benz CL600 5.5L V12 and 2005-’09 Cadillac XLR 4.6L V8.

Bosch remanufactured starters and alternators are built with top-quality materials using the most advanced technology to withstand extreme heat, cold and high demand, according to Bosch. They are 100-percent performance tested to last longer and deliver more reliable service.

Bosch Wiper Blades

Bosch has announced the addition of new wiper blade coverage for the AeroTwin product line, providing late-model coverage for 3.5 million vehicles in operation in the U.S. and Canada. The AeroTwin Wiper Blade features a blended dual rubber compound with graphite coating for long life, says Bosch. The blade has an asymmetrical wind spoiler for better windshield contact and patented beam technology for a uniform wipe. The new SKU covers 2013-’17 Honda Accord models.

