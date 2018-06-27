Bosch Adds 2 New Diagnostic Tools Tested By Technicians

Bosch has added two new scan tools to its diagnostics solutions line: the ADS 325 and ADS 625.

The new tools offer all aspects of what technicians need to diagnose, research and repair vehicles in one solution, Bosch says. The tools are designed and tested by technicians for other technicians to easily diagnose complex vehicle issues for passenger cars and trucks.

The interface for both tools saves technicians time and offers coverage for domestic, Asian and European brands with just one subscription. Both the ADS 325 and ADS 625 can quickly Auto-ID CAN vehicles, read/clear all DTC types from all controllers, view data PIDS, perform bi-directional controls, calibrations, resets and relearns. The easy-to-use software and diagnostic workflows allow for fast navigation for optimal efficiency.

The tools are compatible with wireless accessories such as borescopes, battery testers, TPMS reset tools, NVH analyzers and more to enhance a technician’s diagnostic capabilities. Included with the tools are the OBD II cable with light and voltmeter to confirm battery voltage prior to scanning. The scan tools come equipped with on-tool and online repair information including:

Confirmed fixes to help diagnose and repair vehicles

Maintenance procedures (brake/battery/TPMS/tune-up specs/other)

Component locations

Key programming

Technical service bulletins (TSBs)

The ADS 325 and ADS 625 have features such as built-in Wi-Fi and Firefox for open browsing and run on Android 5.0 with a 64GB SSD for fast processing, printing and file sharing. The 7-in. high-resolution, optically-bonded display on the ADS 325 allows for viewing in all lighting conditions, and the 5MP rear camera enables photos for sharing and vehicle scan reports.

The ADS 625 is based on the same software as the ADS 325 and adds:

Full-color OE system wiring diagrams for vehicles 1986 and newer

Wireless VCI with the freedom to move anywhere in the bay and stay connected to the vehicle

J2534 pass-thru VCI for OE programming capabilities\

Large 10-in. high-resolution display for optimum viewing in all lighting conditions

Dual 5MP front and rear cameras enables photos for sharing and vehicle scan reports

HDMI output for extended display

Docking and charging station

The Bosch ADS 325 and ADS 625 will be available in July 2018. Learn more about the tools, click here.