Bolt On Technology Wins Software, Tech Award

Bolt On Technology was named the winner of the 2016 Corporate American Software & Technology Award for Best Auto Repair Software Solutions Provider.

“It’s such an honor to be recognized for our innovation in the automotive repair and maintenance industry,” said Mike Risich, Bolt On founder and CEO. “But the thanks truly goes to our customers and partners who push us to continually create new and better ways of improving and enhancing the everyday tasks and struggles of automotive repair shops. It’s thanks to their support, trust, and feedback that we have been so successful in the software solutions space.”

According to Bolt On, the Software & Technology Award “showcases the hard work and commitment of businesses across the technology market who keep their clients at the top of their game, and who are driving innovation that is changing the way we do business for the better.”

Winners of the award are chosen on merit alone and are analyzed and researched by the Corporate America awards team for months before making a final decision.

To see the full list of winners, visit the 2016 Software & Technology Award page.

This is the 8th award Bolt On won for work from 2016. The company was recently named one of Insights Success magazine’s “30 Most Valuable Tech Titans.”