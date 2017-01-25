News/Bolt On Techology
January 25, 2017

Bolt On Technology Listed in ‘30 Most Valuable Tech Titans’

Bolt On Technology was recently named one of Insights Success magazine’s “30 Most Valuable Tech Titans” for its innovative technology and business enhancements to the automotive repair and maintenance market.

The publication recognizes start-ups every year that are “shaking up their industries,” and acknowledged Bolt On Technology for its technology and best practices training it brings to auto repair facilities across the country to help increase productivity, efficiency and professionalism, the company said.

“We’re transforming the way the auto repair industry conducts business,” said Michael Risich, Bolt On Technology founder and CEO. “We not only increase the level of productivity and professionalism of today’s shops, but also greatly reduce the amount of stress and fear that vehicle owners have when bringing their cars in for service. Simply put, we increase business for auto repair shops and the level of trust that consumers have when being serviced.”

 

