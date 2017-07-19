Bolt On Launches OBD2 Reporting

Bolt On Technology has launched OBD2 Reporting to give shops the ability to display accurate vehicle information right on the customer’s work order.

OBD2 is a free update available to all Mobile Manager Pro users with Manager SE or ShopKey SE shop management systems, Bolt On said. To work, Mobile Manager Pro OBD2 Pro uses a Bluetooth connected interface that plugs into the diagnostic port.

For more information regarding the OBD2 update, visit http://hubs.ly/H084VM60.