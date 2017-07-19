News/Bolt on Technology
July 19, 2017

Bolt On Launches OBD2 Reporting

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Bolt On Technology has launched OBD2 Reporting to give shops the ability to display accurate vehicle information right on the customer’s work order.

OBD2 is a free update available to all Mobile Manager Pro users with Manager SE or ShopKey SE shop management systems, Bolt On said. To work, Mobile Manager Pro OBD2 Pro uses a Bluetooth connected interface that plugs into the diagnostic port.

For more information regarding the OBD2 update, visit http://hubs.ly/H084VM60.

