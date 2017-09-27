Bolt On Adds Status Tracker to Software

Bolt On Technology has released the Status Tracker update, allowing customers to easily track the progress of their vehicles in the automotive repair shop.

With the launch of Status Tracker, the customers can easily track the progress of their vehicle with a simple text sent directly to their cell phone. This new feature allows customers to have visibility throughout the entire service process and conveniently plan an appropriate time to pick up their vehicle, Bolt On said.

“Status Tracker is another feature that builds a sense of trust between customers and their automotive service provider,” said Mike Risich, founder and CEO of Bolt On.

For more information visit boltontechnology.com/request-a-demo.