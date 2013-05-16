BluEarth OE on New Lexus
Yokohama Rubber Co.’s BluEarth E51 has been tapped as the OE tire on the new Lexus IS sports sedan series.
The tiremaker is providing the eco-friendly BluEarth E51 in size 225/45R17 91W.
Bryan Jefferson
