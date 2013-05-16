News/International
May 16, 2013

BluEarth OE on New Lexus

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Yokohama Rubber Co.’s BluEarth E51 has been tapped as the OE tire on the new Lexus IS sports sedan series.

The tiremaker is providing the eco-friendly BluEarth E51 in size 225/45R17 91W.

  • Bryan Jefferson

    Hairline cracks have appeared within the tyre (sorry UK spelling) around the circumference of the tread during the first 10,000 miles. This could be something I should claim for under the 3 year warranty on my Lexus IS 300h. Anyone had a similar experience?

