Boys & Girls Home of North Carolina Names Arena in Honor of Black’s Tire Family

The Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina recently named their arena/exhibition center the Benton BTS Arena & Exhibition Center in honor of the Benton family, owners of Black Tire.

Gary Faircloth, president of the organization, named the arena in honor of the Benton family’s long-standing support for the organization.

“It has been our pleasure to be able to support the services provided for the children in the care of BGHNC in recent years,” Black’s Tire posted on Facebook Sunday.

The company has raised over $1.036 million for the organization mainly through its long-standing charity golf tournament, which will be held Sept. 21 this year. The Black family has an extensive history contributing to the organization.

According to Faircloth, the sign over the arena will be lighted for the first time when the State Farm Rodeo comes to BGHNC on Aug. 17-18, Black’s Tire wrote on its Facebook page.

“We wanted to bring a quality rodeo back to the arena and the entertainment aspect is an important part of the rodeo experience! This will also provide us an opportunity to highlight the contributions of Black’s Tire Service and the Benton family to our efforts of helping hurting children,” Faircloth said.

The Thomas Litton Rodeo is a Southern Rodeo Association sanctioned event and will include top riders participating in bull riding, calf roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, breakaway roping and bareback riding. All proceeds benefit the children of Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina.