Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions Extends Hours

BlackBurnOEMWheels

Blackburn OEM Wheel Solutions has extended phone order assistance hours to better serve customers. New phone hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EST.

“The extended hours will improve our level of service to those operating in the western half of the country. This is a growing market for us for whom we value and desire to support,” said Todd Deranek, vice president of sales and marketing.

All orders placed Monday through Friday before 6:30 p.m. will ship the same day. For more information, visit www.blackburnwheelfinder.com.

