BKT Tires Featured on ‘Diesel Brothers’

Reality-TV show “Diesel Brothers” featured BKT Tires in an episode in the fouth season of the show on the Discovery Channel.

The popular TV series gives viewers insights into the life at the original Diesel Sellerz car workshop, where the team transformed an old school bus into a “monster shuttle” fitted with giant BKT Monster Jam Tires in the second episode of the fourth season.

Diesel Sellerz’s Heavy D, Diesel Dave and the entire crew purchase used and battered vehicles, rebuild them and sell them to the best buyer. In the episode featuring BKT Tires, the ‘Diesel Brothers’ choose the purpose-built BKT tires, which are fitted on monster trucks for all the 300 stages of the Monster Jam Show.

Since the Monster Jam tires are not available for trade, Heavy D, Diesel Dave, and The Muscle travel to Las Vegas to meet Tom Meents, the Max D driver who has won eleven Monster Jam World Final championships. He delivers them the giant official Monster Jam tires. In the episode, the BKT brand is visible in most of the scenes regarding the “monster bus.”

BKT has been a partner of Monster Jam since 2013 based on an agreement with Feld Motor Sports, the promoter of the motorsport show.