BKT Named Port Tyre Manufacturer of the Year

During the Terminal Operator Excellence Awards 2016 in Dubai, BKT was honored with the Port Tyre Manufacturer of the Year Award.

Port Tyre Manufacturer of the Year is awarded to a tiremaker for technological innovation, product performance, durability, sustainable manufacturing and ease of recycling for port and terminal cargo handling equipment.

BKT supplies port application tires to major terminal operators in the Middle East and recently launched a new line of radial port tires available to the region: the Portmax PM 90 for reach stackers, Portmax PM 93 for straddle carriers and Liftmax LM 81 for forklifts.