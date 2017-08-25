BKT Highlights Forestry Tire Products

OTR tire manufacturer BKT has developed specific products for the forestry sector, designed to perform under diverse and challenging conditions on uneven or muddy terrains. In a recently released update regarding their forestry tire products, the company says the tires are designed to manage unique obstacles, such as trunks or splinters pose a threat tires. Strength, traction, resistance, load capacity and stability are among the features of the BKT product line for the forestry sector, helping customers get the most out of their equipment in challenging conditions.

The company said it kept its end-users in mind when it designed and launched a range of tire products for the forestry sector, designed for forestry harvesters, equipment for wood felling and trunk extraction as well as forwarders.

BKT offers four distinct forestry product lines: Forestech; FS 216; TR 678, and F 240. The common feature is strong resistance, which stands for an extended tire life with less replacements and machine downtime. The results are both environmental and economic advantages, according to the company.

Forestech is the BKT tire that allows moving through the forest with exceptional strength and resistance, even under the toughest operating conditions. Its sturdy bead and reinforced shoulder area ensure a high level of puncture resistance as well as outstanding traction to operate on wooded and rugged terrain. All these features make Forestech the ideal tire for forwarders. It is available in three different sizes: 600/55-26.5, 710/45-26.5 and 750/55-26.5.

The FS 216 offers solid cut and tear resistance, making it a good option for both forwarders and skidders. Durability, a reinforced tread and high puncture resistance are its strengths. Excellent traction, top self-cleaning properties and high-load capacity complete the picture of this tire, which is available in eight different sizes, each of them either in steel-belted or aramid-belted versions: 18.4-26, 23.1-26; 28L-26, 18.4-30, 24.5-32, 30.5L-32, DH 35.5L-32 and 18.4-34.

The company’s TR 678 has been designed for forestry harvesters. As those mentioned earlier, it offers strength and resistance with increased versatility, suitable for excavation operations. It also offers self-cleaning properties in addition to excellent traction. Two sizes are available: 600/65-34 and 700/55-34.

The BKT forestry lineup is rounded out by its latest addition, the F 240, which is specifically designed for logging operations. Excellent traction, outstanding self-cleaning properties and maneuverability are among its features. Moreover, a special tread compound ensures an extended product life along with cut, wear and tear resistance. Its large footprint increases and improves stability on the terrain. F 240 is available in two different versions: 18-15.5 and 400-5.5.