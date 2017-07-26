Big O Tires Supports Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation

Big O Tires has announced a special in-store promotion to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to finding cures for all childhood cancer.

This year’s campaign, themed, “put the brakes on childhood cancer,” will run through August at all Big O Tires locations. During the campaign, customers will have the opportunity to make an in-store donation in support of Alex’s Lemonade Stand. To show its appreciation for the donation, Big O Tires will give each person who donates a Big O Tires discount card good for future services.

“For the past 11 years, Big O Tires has been a proud supporter of Alex’s Lemonade,” said Kim McBee, vice president of marketing for Big O Tires. “It is our hope that this year’s put the brakes on childhood cancer initiative will assist with raising awareness for the Foundation and funds for the cause.”

Over the past 10 years, franchisees, customers and corporate associates have donated more than $500,000 to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.