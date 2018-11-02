Big O Tires Expands into North Dakota

A Big O Tires franchisee has expanded the brand into North Dakota with its first location in the state.

The expansion extends the footprint of Big O Tires to 24 states and marks the first Big O Tires for franchisees Randy Rhone and Ben Zachmeier.

“It’s exciting to continue growing the brand alongside both new and existing franchisees and be able to serve even more customers in areas where we did not have a presence until now,” said John Kairys, vice president and general manager of Big O Tires. “We’re looking forward to a long partnership with Randy and Ben; their experience and perspective will help us deliver on our underlying foundation to be the team you trust in North Dakota.”

Zachmeier said he and Rhone are looking forward to representing Big O Tires with their new store, located at 2801 Memorial Highway in Mandan, North Dakota.

“We looked for the right partner who would provide support and had the brand recognition that would enable us to establish our location as the team you trust in the area and we found exactly that and more with Big O Tires,” he said.