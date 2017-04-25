Big Ass Solutions Unveils New Automated Personal Fan

Big Ass Solutions has unveiled a prototype of the new AirEye – a compact, heavy-duty personal fan that automatically turns on and off when needed.

Demonstrated during ProMat 2017, the AirEye features AirEye Occupancy Sensor (AEOS), which uses passive infrared detection and temperature sensors to automate the fan’s operation. AEOS is designed to effortlessly save energy and activates the fan without physical input from users when they are busy or have their hands full, the company said. When AEOS senses the airflow path is empty, it will shut of automatically in five minutes.

A durable, coated steel cage protects the hub and airfoils, and the fan is IP-65 wet rated so it can be hosed clean. Additionally, the AirEye’s components can be easily removed for repairs.

The AirEye combines the durability, efficiency and effectiveness of Big Ass Fans in a compact package and offers an intuitive, infinite-speed controller, allowing the fan to be operated at 1 to 100% of full speed, the company adds.

The AirEye is available for preorder and is expected to ship in early June. Various mounting options will be available when the fan is launched, including on the wall or on a portable, wheeled base. The fan is also backed a seven-year parts warranty. For more information, visit bigassfans.com.