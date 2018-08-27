BG Products Breaks Ground On New Distribution Facility

BG Products Inc. broke ground for what will be a 145,000-square-foot facility near its existing distribution center. The structure will house the company’s warehousing and distribution operations while a portion of production operations transition to the existing distribution facility. In response to product demand in the marketplace, the added space will increase efficiency, according to BG.

“We are pleased to announce the expansion of what will be a state-of-the-art, higher capacity facility,” said Ron Garcia, BG’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer. “We continue to look forward to a bright future at BG.”

Construction will be complete by Sept. 30, 2019.

Last Thursday’s groundbreaking follows the current construction of a new 34,000-square-foot BG Technology and Training Center at BG corporate headquarters in Wichita, Kansas.