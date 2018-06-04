BFGoodrich Tires Launches Mud-Terrain T/A KM3



BFGoodrich Tires has introduced the Mud-Terrain T/A KM3, its next-generation off-road tire for extreme conditions.

Representing the latest innovation in BFGoodrich’s 40-year history of advancing off-road tire technology, the Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 tire is must-have for those who need tires to perform in nearly any off-road scenario, the company says. New technologies in the tire improve climbing, traction and toughness in the mud and over rock.

“The KM3 tire is essential equipment for serious off-road enthusiasts. We designed this tire for extreme toughness and traction,” said Harold Phillips, global general manager of the BFGoodrich brand. “Whether building for off-road fun or for extreme capability to reach outdoor activities, this tire was made to take drivers anywhere they want to go.”

The tire has 5% better mud traction than its predecessor plus “Mud-Phobic” bars on the tire’s shoulders, which are designed to release compacted mud for enhanced traction in muddy or soft soil conditions. The tire’s Terrain-Attack tread pattern includes massive tread blocks designed to deliver incredible grip from any angle of approach.

Its advanced Krawl-TEK compound delivers 8% better rock traction that enhances grip on rock and other slick surfaces. The tire’s Linear Flex Zone allows it to envelop objects at reduced inflation for even more grip when climbing. The Traction-Armor Sidewall Sculpture and notched shoulder design also help boost traction capabilities in soft soil and mud.

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 was designed to conquer the toughest off-road challenges with extreme sidewall protection, pinch shock resistance and chip-and-tear resistance on gravel. Its sidewalls are 27% tougher, thanks to CoreGard Max race-proven technology derived from the BFGoodrich Baja T/A®KR3 desert-racing tire line. This technology helps prevent splitting or puncturing with increased thickness that protects the critical sidewall failure zone.

The BFGoodrich Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 also offers solid street performance and acceptable on-road noise levels for the rides to and from the trail.

To highlight the new tire’s toughness, its North American launch will be on the Rubicon Trail in the rugged Sierra Nevada range. The notorious 4×4 trail offers 22 miles of the most challenging terrain on the continentm and has a difficulty rating of 10 – the most difficult rating possible. BFGoodrich will bring dozens of guests to the Rubicon Trail in June to let them experience the Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 first-hand on a variety of off-road vehicles.

The tire is available in North America starting June 1. It will be available in 15- through 18-inch rim diameters, and in 20- and 22-inch rim diameters. There are 54 sizes, including 33 additional sizes from the previous generation, for 88%coverage of the market.

The Mud-Terrain T/A KM3 will have the best coverage of the 17- to 20-in. rim diameter market, the largest segment in this tire category. The tire will also be offered in three sizes for tire upgrade options in the UTV sport and UTV multi-purpose segments. With their toughness, traction and climbing ability, KM3 UTV tires are tuned for specific performance of UTV rigs.