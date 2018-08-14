BFGoodrich Tires Extends Popular Lines For The Demands Of Police Vehicles

BFGoodrich Tires has introduced two of its most popular car and light-truck tire lines in new fitments for the most widely used police-pursuit vehicles. The tires are designed and made in the United States and have been accepted on the U.S. Government’s Cooperative Approved Tire List (CATL), which lists tires capable of handling police duties.

Whether law enforcement agencies are seeking ultra-high-performance or all-season capabilities from the tires on their fleets, the new products from BFGoodrich meet the stringent demands of police-duty vehicles in a previously limited marketplace.

The BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport is now available in three CATL-approved sizes common to law enforcement vehicles. The company says this all-season tire has 12 percent better wet braking, 15 percent better snow traction, 15 percent better dry handling and has 25 percent better tread wear than the previous generation.

The BFGoodrich g-ForceTM COMP-2 A/S is a CATL-approved ultra-high-performance all-season tire that accelerates faster with the best wet and dry traction vs. leading competitors, according to the company. The tire stops up to 15 feet shorter on wet roads and up to five feet shorter on dry roads vs. leading competitors. Police vehicles also will experience better snow traction compared with leading competitors, the company claims.

The BFGoodrich Advantage T/A and the BFGoodrich g-ForceTM COMP-2 A/S are available in the following sizes for the most widely used law enforcement vehicles:

Vehicle Tire Size Chevrolet Tahoe PPV BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport 265/60R17 108V Ford Police InterceptorSedan/Utility BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport 245/55R18 103V Dodge Charger BFGoodrich Advantage T/A Sport 225/60R18 100V Ford Crown Victoria PoliceInterceptor and Chevrolet Impala PPV/Limited Police BFGoodrich g-Force™ COMP-2™ A/S 235/55ZR17 99W Chevrolet Impala LimitedPolice BFGoodrich g-Force™ COMP-2™ A/S 235/50ZR18 97W

Law enforcement agencies can purchase the new police pursuit tires through a BFGoodrich representative, or find a nearby dealer at bfgoodrichtires.com.