BFGoodrich Launches New LT Tire Line

BFGoodrich Tires has launched the Advantage T/A LT tire line, a year-round tire line for CUVs, SUVs and light trucks and extension of the BFGoodrich Advantage T/A launched in 2016. The line is currently available at more than 20,000 authorized dealers and online through the company’s e-commerce platform.

The all-season, all-purpose tire has improved hydroplaning resistance, snow traction and enhanced handling, according to the company.

“The brand is committed to transferring high- performance technology that benefits the everyday driver,” said Matthew Cabe, marketing manager for BFGoodrich Tires. “‘All-Season All-Purpose’ is the core of the design focus for this product line. Our commitment is to provide the most well-balanced, consistent handling product on the market. The Advantage T/A LT tire affirms its true winter performance, delivers best-in-class handling, and consistent performance in all weather conditions.”

The Advantage T/A tires feature: locking 3-D active sipes, which provide more biting edges for increased wet and snow traction; Aqua-Flume technology, which is a complex network of grooves in the tire designed to disperse water from the contact patch, and full-depth tread, which maintains consistent performance and look throughout the life of the tire.

The tire line is currently available in 10 different sizes but will be expanded to offer 33 sizes on Sept. 1, 2017. Six additional sizes for Advantage T/A LT are expected to launch in the first quarter of 2018.

Advantage T/A LT sizes include: 235/65R18; 215/70R16; 245/60R18; 225/70R16; 255/55R18/XL; 225/75R16; 255/65R18; 235/70R16; 265/60R18; 245/70R16; 265/70R18; 255/70R16; 225/55R19; 265/75R16; 235/45R19*; 225/65R17; 235/55R19; 235 65R17; 245/55R19; 245/65R17; 255/60R19; 245/70R17; 235/55R20; 255/65R17; 245/50R20; 265/65R17; 255/50R20/XL*; 265/70R17; 265/50R20/XL*; 235 55R18; 275/55R20; 235/60R18; 275/60R20*; 235/75R15/XL*; 285/45R22*

*Sizes to launch in March 2018