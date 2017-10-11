BFGoodrich Hosts VIP Screening of Dust 2 Glory

In 2005, producer Dana Brown released his film “Dust To Glory” a documentary on Baja desert racing which gave a worldwide audience a glimpse into the sport. The film’s sequel, “Dust 2 Glory” will receive a nationwide premiere in cinemas on December 6 via Fathom Events, but thanks to BFGoodrich, SEMA Show attendees can get an exclusive VIP screening before it’s released.

Champion Baja racers will join executives from BFGoodrich Tires and SCORE International for the initial world viewing of the film, which chronicled each of the four races that made up the 2016 SCORE World Desert Championship as well as the 2015 SCORE Baja 1000.

Since 1976, BFGoodrich has tallied more overall and class wins in SCORE Baja racing than any other tire manufacturer, claiming the overall win for more than 70 percent of these races, according to the company.

The screening takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the SCORE Baja 1000 Experience located in the Silver Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.