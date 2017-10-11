News/BF Goodrich
October 11, 2017

BFGoodrich Hosts VIP Screening of Dust 2 Glory

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Women in Auto Care Announces 2017 Women of the Year Award Winners

Point S Opens Its First Store in Malaysia

WELD Racing Acquires Forgestar Performance Wheels

Finnish Study Shows Potential for 96% Reduction in Vehicles

Hankook Tire Offers Rebate Program for Winter Tires

Tire Review Announces Winner of 2017 Top Shop Awards

Goodyear Rolls Out New Long-Haul Tire

TIA Urges Congress to Cover Hurricane Irma in Disaster Relief Bill

AAPEX Working to Enhance Safety During Show

Yokohama’s Spartan Athletes Prepare for Race

In 2005, producer Dana Brown released his film Dust To Glorya documentary on Baja desert racing which gave a worldwide audience a glimpse into the sport. The film’s sequel, Dust 2 Glory will receive a nationwide premiere in cinemas on December 6 via Fathom Events, but thanks to BFGoodrich, SEMA Show attendees can get an exclusive VIP screening before it’s released.

Champion Baja racers will join executives from BFGoodrich Tires and SCORE International for the initial world viewing of the film, which chronicled each of the four races that made up the 2016 SCORE World Desert Championship as well as the 2015 SCORE Baja 1000.  

Since 1976, BFGoodrich has tallied more overall and class wins in SCORE Baja racing than any other tire manufacturer, claiming the overall win for more than 70 percent of these races, according to the company.

The screening takes place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at the SCORE Baja 1000 Experience located in the Silver Lot of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Show Full Article