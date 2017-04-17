BFGoodrich Accepting 2017 Nominations for Outstanding Trails Program

Now in its 12th year, Michelin North America’s BFGoodrich brand has launched the 2017 Outstanding Trails program to promote sustainable and responsible off-road driving.

Once again BFGoodrich will award grants of $4,000 each to four qualified off-road clubs in North America. The grants will be used to continue local efforts that preserve and protect the clubs’ hometown trails.

Off-road clubs from around North America can nominate local trails in need of grants for maintenance or refurbishing. With BFG serving as the Official Tire of Jeep Jamboree USA, trails that are part of the Jeep Jamboree USA program are also eligible for the grants.

As presenting sponsor, 4 Wheel Parts will promote the program and provide outreach to four-wheel-drive clubs across North America. The program also is conducted in collaboration with United Four Wheel Drive Associations (UFWDA), Blue Ribbon Coalition and the Off Road Business Association. Additionally, BFGoodrich and Jeep Jamboree USA will partner to expand Outstanding Trails, and Jeep Jamboree will donate an additional $4,000 to the program.