Beth Barron Named CEO of Chabill’s Tire & Auto

Elizabeth (Beth) Gowland Barron will become CEO of Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service, effective January 1, 2019.

Barron takes the reins from her father, Charley Gowland, who is retiring after 50 years with the company he co-founded with Billy Parker.

Barron has worked at Chabill’s for the last 26 years in a variety of positions. Most recently she was vice president of operations and sales and worked to expand the company’s services and presence across South Louisiana.

“I plan to continue the tradition of high-quality customer service that has been established under my father’s leadership,” Barron said. “With the ongoing support of the Chabill’s leadership team, we will continue to offer high-quality products and superior technical services. We will also continue to look at expansion opportunities.”

Chabill’s Tire and Auto Service was established in 1968 when Charley Gowland and Billy Parker were approached by BF Goodrich about selling tires in the Morgan City, Louisiana area. Gowland and Parker combined their first names to come up with the iconic “Chabill’s” brand. Chabill’s currently has more than 130 employees at locations in Morgan City, Houma, Thibodaux, Bayou Vista, Broussard, Raceland, Lafayette, Youngsville, Baton Rouge, Prairieville, Gonzales and Boutte. Over the last half-century, the company has also expanded the brands of tires it sells and the services it provides to customers.