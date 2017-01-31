Belle Tire Opens Second Fort Wayne Store

Michigan-based Belle Tire has opened its second location in Fort Wayne, Ind., continuing the family-owned tire retailer’s expansion into the state.

The new location opened on the heels of the first Fort Wayne store, which was opened in Dec. 2016, and offers 10,000 square feet of space with 10 service bays, two full-alignment pits and a mezzanine warehouse that can hold more than 3,000 tires. The shop also offers customers free Wi-Fi, charging stations for wireless devices and a complimentary coffee station.

Belle Tire first entered the Indiana market in 2015, and has since opened six locations in Mishawaka, Elkhart, South Bend and Fort Wayne. The tire dealer plans to open a new Michigan City store in early spring.

“Above and beyond selling tires, each new store and market Belle Tire enters is an opportunity for us to help grow the local economy, create additional jobs and ultimately become part of the community,” said Don Barnes III, president at Belle Tire. “We’re excited to be in Fort Wayne and look forward to serving its residents with our longstanding commitment of providing exceptional customer service and competitive value.”

Located at 6040 Lima Rd., the new Belle Tire location will host a grand opening celebration in mid-February for the community with activities and prizes.

Belle Tire has nearly 100 locations across Michigan, northern Ohio and Indiana.