Bee Line Introduces New Optical Frame Assessment System

Bee Line has introduced the OM8000 Optical Frame Assessment System.

The device features a single infrared camera that captures the initial conditions of a damaged frame, allowing the operator to determine what corrective measures need to be taken. The camera, which has a self-contained light source for accuracy, connects with retro-reflective targets mounted with self-centering frame gauges that accurately represent vehicle conditions, Bee Line says.

The 3-D system can give a report on the frame’s initial condition, record dynamic tracking of corrections as they are made and deliver a final condition report relative to appropriate specification tolerances.

For more information, visit www.beeline-co.com.