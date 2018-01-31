Products/Bee Line
January 31, 2018

Bee Line Introduces New Optical Frame Assessment System

bee line OM8000 frame assessment system
Bee Line’s OM8000 Optical Frame Assessment System.

Bee Line has introduced the OM8000 Optical Frame Assessment System.

The device features a single infrared camera that captures the initial conditions of a damaged frame, allowing the operator to determine what corrective measures need to be taken. The camera, which has a self-contained light source for accuracy, connects with retro-reflective targets mounted with self-centering frame gauges that accurately represent vehicle conditions, Bee Line says.

The 3-D system can give a report on the frame’s initial condition, record dynamic tracking of corrections as they are made and deliver a final condition report relative to appropriate specification tolerances.

For more information, visit www.beeline-co.com.

