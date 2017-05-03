BCA Bearings Wins Top ACPN Honors in Mobile Catalog

BCA Bearing took home an Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) President’s Awards for Catalog Excellence at the Knowledge Exchange Conference for the second consecutive year.

BCA was honored with the 2016-2017 President’s Award in the Mobile Catalog category for user-friendly design, navigation, content, technology, interactivity and innovation. A President’s Award is the highest honor within the ACPN.

“Once again, we are very excited that our mobile catalog app was chosen by the ACPN judging committee for a content excellence award,” said Mark Richardson, catalog manager at BCA Bearings. “The app was developed to support our overall goal of building the premium BCA brand using premium content. Much more than just a flashy front page, our app is filled with complete vehicle application coverage, multiple product images, and detailed technical support information. We are confident our customers will continue to enjoy the enhanced experience created by the intuitive design and ease of access to the enriched content within the app.”

The Knowledge Exchange Conference is the world’s largest gathering of automotive content professionals, vendors, and solutions partners. The event is hosted by ACPN, a professional society of the Auto Care Association.