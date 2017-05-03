News/BCA Bearings
May 3, 2017

BCA Bearings Wins Top ACPN Honors in Mobile Catalog

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tireco Promotes Eastern Sales Director

Marangoni Releases New Extreme Performance Ringtread

Toyo Kicks Off Green Monster Sweepstakes

Hayden Automotive Announces Facebook Promo

WIX Filters Wins Brand Engagement Award

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

AAPEX 2017 Registration Open

ZC Rubber to Build Industrial Tires in Thailand

NAM, Goodyear Award Ohio Senator for Manufacturing Support

Doublestar Forms Consortium to Buy Kumho

BCA Bearing took home an Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN) President’s Awards for Catalog Excellence at the Knowledge Exchange Conference for the second consecutive year.

BCA was honored with the 2016-2017 President’s Award in the Mobile Catalog category for user-friendly design, navigation, content, technology, interactivity and innovation. A President’s Award is the highest honor within the ACPN.

“Once again, we are very excited that our mobile catalog app was chosen by the ACPN judging committee for a content excellence award,” said Mark Richardson, catalog manager at BCA Bearings. “The app was developed to support our overall goal of building the premium BCA brand using premium content. Much more than just a flashy front page, our app is filled with complete vehicle application coverage, multiple product images, and detailed technical support information. We are confident our customers will continue to enjoy the enhanced experience created by the intuitive design and ease of access to the enriched content within the app.”

The Knowledge Exchange Conference is the world’s largest gathering of automotive content professionals, vendors, and solutions partners. The event is hosted by ACPN, a professional society of the Auto Care Association.

Show Full Article