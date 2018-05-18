Bauer Built Tire Announces Scholarship Winners

Bauer Built, Inc. has announced the 2018 winners of the G. F. “Sam” and Ethel V. Bauer/Bauer Built, Inc. Scholarship Award.

The company has recognized the children and grandchildren of its employees through the scholarship program since 1994 in conjunction with their 50 years in business. The award honors company founders, G. F. “Sam” and Ethel V. Bauer. Six high school seniors have earned the $1,500 prize this year.

Sophia Aguirre is the daughter of Roberto Aguirre and Jill Smith-Aguirre. Roberto is a heavy duty service technician at the Bauer Built Tire Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Sophia plans to attend the University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa to study elementary education.

Logan DeWulf is the son of Aaron and Candace DeWulf. Aaron is a service manager at the Bauer Built Tire Center in Davenport, Iowa. Logan plans to attend Muscatine Community College, Muscatine, Iowa to study farm management.

Brannon Humphrey is the son of Cory and Stacy Humphrey. Stacy is a human resources representative at Bauer Built, Inc.’s corporate headquarters in Durand, Wisconsin. Brannon plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, to study liberal arts.

Brittany Rogers is the daughter of Julie Rogers. Julie is an administrative assistant at the Bauer Built Tire Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Brittany plans to attend Purdue University, West Lafayette, Indiana, to study engineering.

Alexandra Smith is the daughter of Danial and Margaret Smith. Danial is the shop manager at the Bauer Built Tire Retread Shop in Indianapolis, Indiana. Alexandra plans to attend Indiana Wesleyan University, Marion, Iowa, to study music therapy.

Madison Smith is the daughter of Tiffany and Zack Smith. She is also the granddaughter of Rory and Jody Peterson. Rory is the assistant store manager at the Bauer Built Tire Center in Des Moines, Iowa. Madison plans to attend Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, and study animal ecology.

To be eligible, applicants must be a Bauer Built employee, a son or daughter, stepson or stepdaughter, or grandchild of a Bauer Built employee who is graduating from high school and enrolled in a post-secondary course of instruction. Each applicant must submit a hand-written essay on the field of study being pursued along with their career goals, two letters of recommendation and verification of grade point average with their application. Since 1994, Bauer Built has awarded $111,000 in scholarships.

Bauer Built has been in business 74 years servicing the Midwest with tires and expanded light mechanical services. Bauer Built has 34 tire locations, seven Michelin Retread Technology retread plants and two wheel-refinishing operations. It also operates a bulk petroleum business out of their headquarters in Durand.