Bauer Built Acquires Mankato Oil Commercial Tire Center

Wisconsin-based Bauer Built Inc. has acquired Mankato Oil Company Inc.’s commercial tire center in Mankato, Minn., further expanding the dealer’s service network in the southern Minnesota market.

Mankato Oil will continue to operate its retail location at 1771 Bassett Drive.

“This commercial location will offer similar services as our current locations including in-store and on-site services, certified Hunter alignments, fleet maintenance, wheel refinishing, mounted wheel programs and other value-added services,” said Tad Bauer, Bauer Built president. “We will also provide all leading tire brands including Michelin, BFGoodrich, Uniroyal, Continental, General Tires, Hercules Tire, and Michelin Retread tires to our customers in Southern Minnesota.”

The new Bauer Built Tire Center is located at 55181 210th Lane, Mankato, Minn.

Bauer Built now operate 33 Tire Centers, seven Michelin Retread Technology retread plants and four wheel-refinishing operations.

