Bartec USA Announces Partnership with TCS

Bartec USA announced their partnership with TCS, an ARI company. This is the first time Bartec is facilitating an integration from the Tech200Pro with a software provider. TCS and Bartec showcased this integration at each of their booths during SEMA week.

“We are excited to announce a new partnership integration to help tire and automotive dealers use the Tech200Pro tool to capture and send over tread depth measurements, and tire pressure readings to the TCS Digital Inspections app as well as the Tireworks HD software interface,” said Scot Holloway, Bartec CEO.

Both companies are committed to providing the very best information to the tire shop’s front counter associates who are tasked with informing and explaining the complex nature of today’s tire sale. Consumers can make better and more informed decisions when they know precisely the condition of their tires, whether or not there is a tire recall, remaining tread life, status of the TPMS and an entire list of inspection points the TCS Digital Inspection application offers. The pairing of TCS Software and the Tech200Pro provides front counter associates the necessary information to be successful.