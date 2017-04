Bartec USA has released its latest TPMS tool software update – Release 56.

Current subscribers can find the update at tools.bartecusa.com and download Release 56 to their Bartec TPMS Tool.

Software update features depend on the Bartec tool and are defined in the software release bulletins found by clicking the Tech Support icon found in Bartec’s TPMS Desktop, Bartec said.

For more information, visit tools.bartecusa.com.