Bartec Hires National Sales Manager

Bartec USA has hired Sean Mackinnon as national sales manager, North.

Prior to joining Bartec, Mackinnon worked at the Tire Industry Association as the director of automotive training and development.

“Bartec has always operated with the ‘train first, sell second’ philosophy and Sean brings a truckload of experience and knowledge and will be a huge asset for our distributor partners and the end users of our products,” said Scot Holloway, CEO of Bartec.

While at TIA, Sean presided over the Automotive Tire Service Program. As a Certified ATS Trainer, Mackinnon will also keep the entire Bartec sales force certified and current with vehicle technology.

Mackinnon will join Dennis Flannery and Kelly Nugent as the “A-Team” of TPMS sales professionals, Bartec said.