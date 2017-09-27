Bartec Expands Loaner Tool Program

Bartec USA is expanding its loaner tool program to shops affected by Hurricane Irma.

Bartec initially announced a loaner tool program for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey and wanted to expand the program to others.

“Our aim is to help in some way, and for our customers to have one less thing to worry about. Each and every member of the Bartec USA team is praying for the safety of those affected, and is hopeful for a quick recovery,” said Scot Holloway, Bartec CEO.

As the cleanup efforts get underway in all the affected regions, Bartec recognizes that it may take some time to assess the damage and replace affected equipment and inventory. To help the restoration process along, any current Bartec tool users that have a damaged or lost TPMS tool can get free use of a loaner TPMS tool, Bartec said.

Customers can contact Bartec customer service department at 855-684-8767, to request loaner tools.

Customers need only their current tool serial number and account name; Bartec will ship the loaner tools to customers at no charge to them. Customers can also contact their local Bartec tool distributor, as many of them will have loaner tools already in their warehouses.