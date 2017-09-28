Bartec Exhibiting, Leading Training at AAPEX
Bartec USA will be exhibiting at AAPEX for the company’s 10th year.
In addition, as a presenter in this year’s Mobility Park, Bartec will be conducting three classes on TPMS Hands On as well as two classes on Electronic Parking Brake Service. As part of the AVI Conference, Bartec will also be presenting on Battery Management Technology.
Schedule of Events
Oct, 31, 10:15-11 a.m.: Mobility Park TPMS Hands On
Oct, 31, 11:15 a.m. – noon: Mobility Park Electronic Parking Brake Service
Oct, 31, 11– 11:20 a.m. : Let’s Tech Interactive Inspections/Sell More Service
Nov, 1, 11:15 a.m.-noon: Mobility Park TPMS Hands On
Nov, 2, 10:15-11:00 a.m.: Mobility Park Electronic Parking Brake Service
Nov, 2, 1– 1:20 p.m.: Let’s Tech Interactive Inspections/Sell More Service
Nov, 2, 3:15– 4 p.m.: Mobility Park TPMS Hands On
Nov 3, 12:30 – 3:30p.m.: AVI Conference Battery Management