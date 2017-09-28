News/AAPEX 2017
September 28, 2017

Bartec Exhibiting, Leading Training at AAPEX

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

Bartec USA will be exhibiting at AAPEX for the company’s 10th year.

In addition, as a presenter in this year’s Mobility Park, Bartec will be conducting three classes on TPMS Hands On as well as two classes on Electronic Parking Brake Service. As part of the AVI Conference, Bartec will also be presenting on Battery Management Technology.

Schedule of Events

Oct, 31, 10:15-11 a.m.: Mobility Park TPMS Hands On

Oct, 31, 11:15 a.m. – noon: Mobility Park Electronic Parking Brake Service

Oct, 31, 11– 11:20 a.m. : Let’s Tech Interactive Inspections/Sell More Service

Nov, 1, 11:15 a.m.-noon: Mobility Park TPMS Hands On

Nov, 2, 10:15-11:00 a.m.: Mobility Park Electronic Parking Brake Service

Nov, 2, 1– 1:20 p.m.: Let’s Tech Interactive Inspections/Sell More Service

Nov, 2, 3:15– 4 p.m.: Mobility Park TPMS Hands On

Nov 3, 12:30 – 3:30p.m.: AVI Conference Battery Management

