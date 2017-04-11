News/Bandag
April 11, 2017

Bandag Turns 60, Launches Built for Better Campaign

Tire Review Staff

Tire Review Staff,

View bio

Tenneco Expands Servicegrams

Industry Trends May Positively Impact Goodyear

Federal-Mogul Brings Jurid Brake Pads to North America

Andreoli, Compu-Power Join Forces

ASA Connected CARS Coming to Detroit

Cooper Hires New Chief Human Resources Officer

Falken Named Official Tire Sponsor of Formula Drift

Tenneco Launches Rewards Promo for Auto Professionals

Conti Sponsoring North Carolina FC

64 Million U.S. Drivers Cannot Pay Unexpected Car Repair

Bridgestone Americas’ retreading unit Bandag is marking its 60th anniversary with the new Built for Better global campaign.

The new platform aims to unite the Bandag brand globally and position retreads as an innovative, sustainable business solution for fleet customers of any size, Bridgestone said.

Bandag was founded in 1957 and pioneered the commercial truck tire pre-cure retreading process. With the Built for Better campaign, Bandag continues to urge fleets to choose retreads.

“We continue to invest in the Bandag business to further strengthen our retread performance — from advanced rubber compounds that leverage the latest Bridgestone technology to advanced siping that improves wear performance,” said Joseph Saoud, president of truck bus and retreads at Bridgestone Americas.

“The quality of Bandag retreads is getting even better at a time when there are more low-quality tire alternatives coming into the market. For fleets looking to maximize tire performance and drive cost savings, retreads are the smartest choice,” he adds.

Bandag has more than 650 franchise dealers in six continents. In North America, Bandag has 240 retread manufacturing plants and 1,700 points of service.

For more information about the Built for Better platform, visit Bandag.com/Better.

 

Show Full Article