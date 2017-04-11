Bandag Turns 60, Launches Built for Better Campaign

Bridgestone Americas’ retreading unit Bandag is marking its 60th anniversary with the new Built for Better global campaign.

The new platform aims to unite the Bandag brand globally and position retreads as an innovative, sustainable business solution for fleet customers of any size, Bridgestone said.

Bandag was founded in 1957 and pioneered the commercial truck tire pre-cure retreading process. With the Built for Better campaign, Bandag continues to urge fleets to choose retreads.

“We continue to invest in the Bandag business to further strengthen our retread performance — from advanced rubber compounds that leverage the latest Bridgestone technology to advanced siping that improves wear performance,” said Joseph Saoud, president of truck bus and retreads at Bridgestone Americas.

“The quality of Bandag retreads is getting even better at a time when there are more low-quality tire alternatives coming into the market. For fleets looking to maximize tire performance and drive cost savings, retreads are the smartest choice,” he adds.

Bandag has more than 650 franchise dealers in six continents. In North America, Bandag has 240 retread manufacturing plants and 1,700 points of service.

For more information about the Built for Better platform, visit Bandag.com/Better.