Babcox Media Acquires AutoSuccess Magazine

Babcox Media Inc., parent company of Tire Review, has acquired AutoSuccess magazine and digital properties, effective March 31, 2017.

Founded in 2001, the AutoSuccess brand has focused on the evolving needs of new car and light truck dealerships, providing solutions-based editorial content and industry information to help dealerships increase efficiency and profitability.

Based in Louisville, Ky., AutoSuccess magazine is delivered each month to more than 22,500 new car and light truck dealerships in the United States and Canada. AutoSuccess serves automotive dealer principals, general managers and department and service managers – the key decision-makers in the dealerships. In addition, the AutoSuccess brand connects with its audience through various digital channels, including Autosuccessonline.com, webinars, podcasts and e-newsletters. Susan Givens, publisher, and Dave Davis, editor, will continue in their current roles, as will other AutoSuccess personnel.

“We are excited to welcome AutoSuccess to the Babcox family. The addition of this brand to our company allows us to add a new dimension to our already extensive coverage of the automotive and auto care industries,” said Bill Babcox, president of Babcox Media. “We think it’s a great fit and we are thrilled to have the AutoSuccess staff join our team.”

“Joining Babcox Media provides a great opportunity for AutoSuccess to bring more news, education and content to our readers. The comprehensive market knowledge and resources of Babcox Media will help us more effectively promote and deliver our services,” said Givens. “As a market leader with a very distinguished reputation and history in the industry segments they serve, Babcox Media makes an ideal partner for us.”