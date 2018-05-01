Yokohama Advan Sport V105 to be OE for BMW M5

Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. has announced that the company’s Advan Sport V105 tires have been selected by BMW for the newest model of the M5.

The Advan Sport V105 high-performance tire was developed by Yokohama Rubber primarily for use on high-power premium automobiles. The tires being supplied for the new BMW M5 were jointly developed with BMW and bear the German automaker’s star marking of approval on the tire sidewall. Front tires on the M5 will be 275/40ZR19 (105Y), while the rear tires will be 285/40ZR19 (107Y).

In addition to being selected as original equipment for the BMW M5, the Advan Sport V105 also comes factory-installed on the BMW X3, which debuted in November 2017, as well as topline high-performance models from other leading global automakers.