With the advent of connected cars, the North American automotive landscape is witnessing steady change.

But what is leading the market to that change?

Since 2010, the industry has seen an increase in advanced driver assistance components in vehicles as interest in autonomous technology increases, a Research and Markets report found. And the trend of intelligent mobility will become more prevalent once semi-autonomous vehicles gain more momentum by the end of 2020, lowering the number of vehicles without driver assistance components.

The total number of ADAS-enabled and autonomous cars on the road expected to increase from 9% in 2017 to 82% in 2030. The increased adoption of ADAS and autonomous vehicles will come with as the more emphasis is put on their safety and green technology. Regular wear items, such as tires and brake pads, are likely to record declining replacement rates. Maintenance trends are anticipated to evolve as these vehicles will require less but more advanced maintenance, such as over-the-air (OTA) and app updates.

The report says the growing adoption of intelligent mobility from 2020 to 2030 will ensure fewer collisions and fewer repairs. For the automotive aftermarket, changes in parts and maintenance trends, collision service and other aspects are on the horizon.

Key impact areas of the automotive aftermarket, the report predicts, are eco-driving, shared mobility, collision avoidance, congestion mitigation, connected maintenance, insurance incentives and service complexity.

To read more about how ADAS and AVS will impact the automotive aftermarket, click here for the report.