Automotive Social Portal Starts On-Boarding Dealers

The Automotive Marketing Foundation (AMF) has started on-boarding tire dealers throughout North America to the Automotive Social Portal.

The ASP is a cloud-based infrastructure that allows the Automotive Marketing Foundation (AMF), Tire Industry Association, Tire Dealers Association of Canada, state, regional, provincial associations and other content providers to create and distribute content to consumers via social media.

Content available includes consumer educational content, and the ability to convey national, state and regional governmental issues through the dealer network to consumers, AMF said.

The Automotive Social Portal is powered by Rallio and offers dealers a dashboard to manage content for their Facebook, Twitter and Linked-in.

“Dealers can claim their dashboard by completing the short form online at http://bit.ly/ASP-sign-up. Tire dealers throughout North America are receiving invitations to claim their dashboard from national, provincial, state and regional associations. However, they don’t have to wait for a formal invitation. They can click on the link and sign up anytime,” said Wayne Croswell, founding member of the AMF.

The ASP is free to all independent dealers in North America.