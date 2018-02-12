Registration Open for Automotive Service Association’s Annual Meeting
The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has opened online registration for its 2018 Annual Business Meeting.
The meeting, open to all ASA members, will be held May 2-5 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort Hotel in Orlando.
The event will feature the 2018 Celebration of Excellence and AMi Graduation Ceremony on May 4. In addition, attendees can expect a full slate of AMi-approved seminars covering current and future trends in the industry led by trainers Richard Flint, Bob Greenwood, Maylon Newton and Jeremy O’Neal.
The early bird attendee registration fee is $99.99 by March 2. The advanced registration fee is $149 by April 2. The fee includes: Thursday continental breakfast, open Board of Directors meeting, ASA Luncheon, all AMi-approved training, welcome cocktail reception, Celebration of Excellence and AMi graduation and the Epcot Center dessert reception and illumination fireworks. Registered attendees may also purchase a guest pass for $50.
Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of attendees. A link to housing is available at ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.
For more information about the meeting, a schedule of events and online registration, visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.