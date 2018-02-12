The Automotive Service Association (ASA) has opened online registration for its 2018 Annual Business Meeting.

The meeting, open to all ASA members, will be held May 2-5 at the Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort Hotel in Orlando.



The event will feature the 2018 Celebration of Excellence and AMi Graduation Ceremony on May 4. In addition, attendees can expect a full slate of AMi-approved seminars covering current and future trends in the industry led by trainers Richard Flint, Bob Greenwood, Maylon Newton and Jeremy O’Neal.



The early bird attendee registration fee is $99.99 by March 2. The advanced registration fee is $149 by April 2. The fee includes: Thursday continental breakfast, open Board of Directors meeting, ASA Luncheon, all AMi-approved training, welcome cocktail reception, Celebration of Excellence and AMi graduation and the Epcot Center dessert reception and illumination fireworks. Registered attendees may also purchase a guest pass for $50.

Housing and transportation arrangements are the responsibility of attendees. A link to housing is available at ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.

For more information about the meeting, a schedule of events and online registration, visit ASAshop.org/annualmeeting.

