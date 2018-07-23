Automotive Parts Associates Welcomes Wholesale Distributor Pennstone Supply

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has introduced Pennstone Supply Inc. of McVeytown, Pennsylvania, as the newest shareholder to join the aftermarket program group.

Established in 1987, Pennstone Supply has been serving the automotive industry in central Pennsylvania as a distributor of auto parts, lubricants, detailing products, batteries, fasteners and tools.

“APA is excited for Pennstone Supply to join the APA network of shareholders. All of our members play an integral role in the organization and contribute to our strength and buying power. We are looking forward to getting to know and supporting Pennstone Supply’s business initiatives,” said Douglas Squires, chairman of the APA board of directors.

The independent, family-owned and operated wholesaler delivers products to automotive and heavy-duty repair shops, fleets, body and welding shops, auto parts and farm supply stores, as well as manufacturing facilities.

“We are excited about taking advantage of the benefits that come with buying as a group for our existing lines and plan to review the APA offerings to find additional opportunities to serve our customers and to help grow our business,” said Jason Peachey, Pennstone Supply general manager.