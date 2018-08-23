Automotive Parts Associates Welcomes Performance Wholesaler Motovicity

Automotive Parts Associates (APA) has announced performance-based warehouse Motovicity Distribution as the newest shareholder in the organization.

Based in the metro-Detroit city of Madison Heights, Michigan, Motovicity has been serving the performance aftermarket industry as a wholesale distributor for modern muscle cars, sport compact cars, European cars, and diesel trucks since 2002. Stocking a complete lineup of top performance brands, in-stock and ready for same-day shipping, Motovicity is run by enthusiasts with a knowledgeable ASE-certified sales team that is ready to assist with orders, the company says.

“We are excited about joining Automotive Parts Associates, the opportunities APA has available are a good fit for our organization and we’re looking forward to a long partnership with the group and networking with other members,” said Jason Shatrowskas, Motovicity vice president of purchasing.

As shareholders of the nonprofit member-owned program group, Motovicity will have full voting rights, access to business intelligence programs and other member-centric benefits, including APA customer-loyalty promotional initiatives and incentive trips.

“We are thrilled to welcome Motovicity Distribution to the APA family. The diversity of our newest shareholder adds to the distinctive differences that create the foundations of support that gives us strength and unifies our organization, in addition to providing exciting opportunities for program growth,” said Douglas Squires, chairman of the APA board of directors.