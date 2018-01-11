News/ACPN
January 11, 2018

Automotive Content Professionals Network Announce Scholarship Winners

The Automotive Content Professionals Network (ACPN), a community of the Auto Care Association, has announced the winners of the 2018 ACPN scholarship. The judges selected three candidates who demonstrated success within their organizations through professionalism, hard work, dedication and their abilities and talents.

The winners of the ACPN scholarship are:

  • Ellen Martin, Advance Auto Parts
  • Jerry Carnline, Auto Parts Alliance
  • Christian Hernandez, AutoZone

Each year, the ACPN awards three deserving content professionals in the auto care industry with a scholarship to attend the 2018 ACPN Knowledge Exchange conference, the largest gathering of catalog professionals and their vendors and solution providers. The Knowledge Exchange conference provides content professionals with a focused and unique opportunity to learn, share best practices, network with peers and interact with service providers in the content management space.

