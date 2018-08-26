Auto Value, Bumper To Bumper Announce U.S. 2018 Technician Of The Year Finalists

Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper have announced the 13 Technician of the Year finalists for 2018. These finalists have been recognized as some of the industry’s top professional technicians across the U.S. for their superior knowledge, attention to continued education and training and commitment to their valued profession.

Finalists will be sent to the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving in Phoenix, where they will take a custom-tailored Automotive Service Excellence test to determine the 2018 Auto Value Technician of the Year as well as the 2018 Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year.

The two Technicians of the Year will be honored on stage this fall at the 2018 Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Aftermarket Jackpot Convention in Las Vegas, as well as at the ASE Technician of the Year Awards Ceremony in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. In addition, each will receive a $2,500 cash prize to go along with this national recognition.

To qualify as a finalist, professional technicians must have met a stringent set of requirements, which included attending more than six hours of live training; participating in more than 10 supplier channel partner classes either in a live environment or online, all while maintaining current ASE certifications.

The Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Technician of the Year program was open to all Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper Certified Service Center shops. Each Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper shareholder member across the United States was able to submit their finalists to compete at the national level.

This training program is supported by the Aftermarket Auto Parts Alliance and also is available to the professional technician membership in Canada and Mexico. The Auto Value Technician of the Year for Canada and Mexico also will be in attendance at the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving with the U.S. Technician of the Year finalists.

For more information, visit autovalue.com/technician-of-the-year and bumpertobumper.com/technician-of-the-year.