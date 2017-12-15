Auto Care Careers Now Accepting Applications for Internship Grants

The Auto Care Association is now accepting internship grant applications for its Auto Care Careers program.

This annual program provides financial support for students pursuing internships across the country to gain real-world education in a variety of careers throughout the auto care industry.

The Auto Care Careers Internship Grant is for college students majoring in programs that fit into the auto care industry, including engineering, business, communication and information technology. The fund, underwritten by the Automotive Warehouse Distributors Association, a segment community of the Auto Care Association, and the University of the Aftermarket Foundation, was created to help ease the financial burden of temporary relocation for students who pursue internships in locations more than 100 miles from their permanent address.

Scholarships in the amount of $2,500 are awarded to help cover travel, lodging, utilities and food. Since 2014, the program has awarded 33 grants totaling $82,500.

“At the Auto Care Association, we understand that the ideal internship might not be with a company in the student’s local area, so our Auto Care Internship Grant eases the financial burden for students traveling far from home,” said Bill Hanvey, the association’s president and CEO. “In addition to helping students interested in pursuing a career in our industry reach their full potential, these grants also support companies in their efforts to recruit the next generation of leaders in the auto care industry.”

The Auto Care Careers Internship Grant is offering 22 scholarships for 2018. The deadline for priority consideration is April 30, 2018. Interested applicants are required to submit an online application, a college transcript and to write a brief essay about their career goals and why the internship will help them achieve those goals. Additionally, applicants are required to submit an internship verification form from the employer, signed by the internship director or hiring manager.

For more information about the Auto Care Careers Internship Grant program and to access the application, click here.